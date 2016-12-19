BRIEF-Daito Trust's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 bln Yen in April-Dec period - Nikkei
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
Dec 19 Lombard Medical Inc
* Lombard Medical and MicroPort Scientific Corporation announce strategic partnership and investment agreement
* Lombard Medical says agreement provides MicroPort exclusive marketing rights for Lombard Medical's Aorfix, Altura AAA stent graft product lines in China
* Agreement provides microport right to a technology license to manufacture products for China market
* MicroPort has invested $15 million in a combination of Lombard Medical common stock and convertible debt
* Lombard Medical Inc says Lombard Medical will also appoint two representatives of MicroPort to serve on its board of five non-executive directors
* MicroPort will also have exclusive marketing rights for both Altura and Aorfix in Brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
* ANA Holdings is expected to report an operating profit of roughly 130 billion yen ($1.14 billion) for the nine months ended in December - Nikkei
* Expected approvals seen as blows to climate, Native American groups