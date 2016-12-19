Colony Capital exits Carrefour's capital
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
Dec 19 Memorial Production Partners Lp
* Memorial Production says in addition, MEMP reached new agreement with lenders under revolving credit facility to extend waiver through January 13, 2017
* Memorial Production Partners LP further extends forbearance agreements with noteholders and receives additional extension of waiver under credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
* ANA Holdings is expected to report an operating profit of roughly 130 billion yen ($1.14 billion) for the nine months ended in December - Nikkei