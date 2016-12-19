Dec 19 Mitel Networks Corp

* Mitel signs definitive agreement to divest mobile business

* Mitel's board of directors has approved sale of mobile division

* Mitel Networks Corp says has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its mobile division to parent company of Xura Inc

* Mitel Networks - deal for $350 million in cash, a $35 million non-interest bearing promissory note and an equity interest in Sierra Private Investments L.P.

* Cash portion of purchase price is subject to adjustments for closing working capital and indebtedness

* Intends to implement share buyback program in conjunction with full evaluation of capital structure

* Mitel Networks Corp says cash proceeds from sale will be used to pay down Mitel's existing credit facility

* Proceeds from sale of mobile division will not be used to repurchase Mitel shares

* Proceeds from sale of mobile division will not be used to repurchase Mitel shares