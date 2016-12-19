Dec 19 Mitel Networks Corp
* Mitel signs definitive agreement to divest mobile business
* Mitel's board of directors has approved sale of mobile
division
* Mitel Networks - as a result of divestiture, Mitel expects
to record a significant write-down of goodwill relating to
transaction in Q4 of 2016
* Mitel Networks Corp says has entered into a definitive
agreement to divest its mobile division to parent company of
Xura Inc
* Mitel Networks - deal for $350 million in cash, a $35
million non-interest bearing promissory note and an equity
interest in Sierra Private Investments L.P.
* Cash portion of purchase price is subject to adjustments
for closing working capital and indebtedness
* Intends to implement share buyback program in conjunction
with full evaluation of capital structure
* Mitel Networks Corp says cash proceeds from sale will be
used to pay down Mitel's existing credit facility
* Board of directors has approved sale of mobile division
* Proceeds from sale of mobile division will not be used to
repurchase Mitel shares
