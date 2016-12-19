UPDATE 3-DuPont expects Dow merger to close later than expected
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds executive comment, shares)
Dec 19 Mosaic Co
* The Mosaic Company to acquire vale fertilizantes for $2.5 billion
* Mosaic Co says acquisition is expected generate over $80 million of after-tax synergies
* Mosaic Co says expects that U.S. Phosphate production facilities will continue to operate at high rates in order to meet strong and growing global demand
* Mosaic Co says deal expected to be accretive in 2018
* Mosaic Co says to fund acquisition with $1.25 billion in cash, which co plans to raise through issuance of debt, and about 42.3 million shares of its common stock
* Acquisition will add approximately 8,000 employees, bringing Mosaic's global headcount to approximately 17,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 CPFL Energia, Brazil's largest private power company, is eying acquisitions in power generation and distribution as an investment by China's State Grid boosts its growth plans, Chief Executive Officer André Dorf said on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 Brazil's Odebrecht SA is working on a thorough revamping of compliance rules that could lead to the appointment of more independent board members and a definitive exit of the namesake family from the board of the scandal-tarnished conglomerate, a person with knowledge of the plan said on Tuesday.