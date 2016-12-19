BRIEF-Daito Trust's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 bln Yen in April-Dec period - Nikkei
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
Dec 19 Resolute Energy Corp:
* Resolute Energy Corporation provides production and cost guidance; Announces 2017 capital budget
* Sees 2017 annual production of 8.7 to 10.2 million barrels of oil equivalent
* Expect that 2016 production will be at high end of previously announced guidance range
* Sees 2017 anticipated capital budget of $210 to $240 million
* Approximately 11,600 mmbtu of gas production is hedged in 2017
* 2017 plan production is anticipated to be between 24,000 and 28,000 boe per day
* Expect to refinance revolving credit facility during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANA Holdings is expected to report an operating profit of roughly 130 billion yen ($1.14 billion) for the nine months ended in December - Nikkei
