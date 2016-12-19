Dec 19 Resolute Energy Corp:

* Resolute Energy Corporation provides production and cost guidance; Announces 2017 capital budget

* Sees 2017 annual production of 8.7 to 10.2 million barrels of oil equivalent

* Expect that 2016 production will be at high end of previously announced guidance range

* Sees 2017 anticipated capital budget of $210 to $240 million

* Approximately 11,600 mmbtu of gas production is hedged in 2017

* 2017 plan production is anticipated to be between 24,000 and 28,000 boe per day

* Approximately 11,600 mmbtu of gas production is hedged in 2017

* 2017 plan production is anticipated to be between 24,000 and 28,000 boe per day