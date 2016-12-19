BRIEF-Daito Trust's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 bln Yen in April-Dec period - Nikkei
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
Dec 19 Prometic Life Sciences Inc
* Prometic initiates rolling submission of its biologics license application ("BLA") for plasminogen with U.S. FDA
* On target for an expected commercial launch of plasminogen in USA in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANA Holdings is expected to report an operating profit of roughly 130 billion yen ($1.14 billion) for the nine months ended in December - Nikkei
* Expected approvals seen as blows to climate, Native American groups