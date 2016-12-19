BRIEF-Daito Trust's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 bln Yen in April-Dec period - Nikkei
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
Dec 19 Acorn International Inc:
* Acorn International reports financial results for the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 revenue $7.5 million versus $14 million
* Acorn International Inc - net loss was $1.8 million in Q3 of 2016 as compared to a net loss of $9.8 million in Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
* ANA Holdings is expected to report an operating profit of roughly 130 billion yen ($1.14 billion) for the nine months ended in December - Nikkei
* Expected approvals seen as blows to climate, Native American groups