Dec 19 Acorn International Inc:

* Acorn International reports financial results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 revenue $7.5 million versus $14 million

* Acorn International Inc - net loss was $1.8 million in Q3 of 2016 as compared to a net loss of $9.8 million in Q3 of 2015