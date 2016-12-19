GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks recover, dollar steadies as investors eye earnings
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to U.S. market open, adds details, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
Dec 19 WellCare Health Plans Inc
* WellCare issues 2017 annual guidance
* WellCare Health Plans Inc says reaffirmed its full-year 2016 guidance
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* WellCare says 2017 Medicaid health plans premium revenue to be affected by elimination of Medicaid reimbursement revenue associated with affordable care act health insurer fee moratorium
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.35 to $5.45
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.00 to $6.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to U.S. market open, adds details, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it would add 400 jobs to build more SUVs at one of its U.S. plants, highlighting its expansion plans just as U.S. President Donald Trump calls on manufacturers to build more cars in the country.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.