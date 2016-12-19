GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks recover, dollar steadies as investors eye earnings
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to U.S. market open, adds details, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
Dec 19 Redknee Solutions Inc
* Redknee Solutions Inc announces receipt of superior proposal and commencement of matching period
* Received an unsolicited offer from ESW Capital LLC and Wave Systems Corp
* Redknee Solutions says under ESW Capital's offer, co would complete private placement of 800,000 series a shares of co, share purchase warrant to ESW Capital Investor
* Board unanimously determined, that ESW Capital's offer constitutes a superior proposal
* Under offer warrant would entitle ESW Capital Investor to acquire a number of common shares equal to $60 million
* Redknee solutions says under Capital's offer, co would complete private placement, common share purchase warrant to ESW Capital investor for proceeds of $83.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it would add 400 jobs to build more SUVs at one of its U.S. plants, highlighting its expansion plans just as U.S. President Donald Trump calls on manufacturers to build more cars in the country.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.