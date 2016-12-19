GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks recover, dollar steadies as investors eye earnings
Dec 19 Concordia International Corp
* Decided to further reduce expenses by terminating its current contract sales team that was promoting donnatal
* Intends to redirect its resources to other potential pdt with photofrin opportunities
* Announced it will be removed from Nasdaq Biotech Index (nbi) effective prior to market opening on monday
* Paid first installment of its earn-out to Cinven relating to co's october 2015 acquisition of amdipharm mercury limited
* Believes that it has access to sufficient liquidity to meet all of its near term financial obligations
* Termination of company's phase 3 trial for photodynamic therapy with photofrin
* Concordia international corp provides business update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
