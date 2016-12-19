GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks recover, dollar steadies as investors eye earnings
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to U.S. market open, adds details, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
Dec 19 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Portola Pharmaceuticals enters into $50 million loan agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer for continued development of andexxa (andexanet alfa)
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - under terms of agreement, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer will each loan Portola $25 million
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - under terms of agreement, principal and interest will be repaid primarily through royalties on andexxa commercial sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to U.S. market open, adds details, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it would add 400 jobs to build more SUVs at one of its U.S. plants, highlighting its expansion plans just as U.S. President Donald Trump calls on manufacturers to build more cars in the country.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.