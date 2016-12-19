Dec 19 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Portola Pharmaceuticals enters into $50 million loan agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer for continued development of andexxa (andexanet alfa)

* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - under terms of agreement, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer will each loan Portola $25 million

* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - under terms of agreement, principal and interest will be repaid primarily through royalties on andexxa commercial sales