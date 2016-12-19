Dec 19 Calamos Asset Management Inc :
* Calamos Asset Management - has reached an agreement in
principle to be acquired by an entity formed by Mr. John Calamos
and Mr. John Koudounis
* Calamos Asset Management - board formed an independent
special committee after Calamos and Koudounis expressed an
interest in a possible transaction in Oct.
* Calamos Asset Management - special committee concluded
unanimously that proposed transaction, would be fair and in best
interests of co's shareholders
* Calamos Asset Management - acquirer to buy all outstanding
shares of class a common stock of cam not owned by acquirer for
$8.25 per share in cash
* Special committee has approved agreement in principle
* Firm founder John Calamos and CEO John Koudounis to
acquire Calamos Asset Management Inc
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: