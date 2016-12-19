UPDATE 1-Toshiba board to approve plans to split off chip business on Friday -source
* Move is part of measures to offset multi-billion dlr writedown
Dec 19 Eltek Ltd
* Eltek signs a definitive agreement for the sale of Kubatronik-Leiterplatten GmbH
* Eltek Ltd says Kubatronik shall continue to manage Eltek Europe GmbH, and Avi Gal shall continue to serve as Kubatronik's CEO, on a part-time basis
* Eltek Ltd says following consummation of transaction, Eltek will recognize a loss of us $675,000
* Eltek Ltd says in consideration for sale, Eltek shall be entitled to contingent consideration equal to 20% of Kubatronik's net profit in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.