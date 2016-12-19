UPDATE 3-DuPont expects Dow merger to close later than expected
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds executive comment, shares)
Dec 19 LENSAR Inc
* LENSAR strategic restructure in partnership with PDL Biopharma, Inc.
* LENSAR, Inc. says announced filing of a chapter 11 bankruptcy petition on December 19, 2016
* LENSAR Inc says expects chapter 11 case to conclude in Q2 of 2017
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 CPFL Energia, Brazil's largest private power company, is eying acquisitions in power generation and distribution as an investment by China's State Grid boosts its growth plans, Chief Executive Officer André Dorf said on Tuesday.
* Entered into a purchase agreement for 100% ownership interest in Old Point Mortgage