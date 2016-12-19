Dec 19 Icahn Enterprises LP :
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to
Sell American Railcar Leasing LLC
* Deal for an enterprise value of $2.778 billion (subject to
certain adjustments)
* Icahn Enterprises - If conditions to options are
satisfied, purchase price for about 4,800 additional railcars
would be about $586 million at time of initial closing
* Entrance into definitive agreement to sell indirectly
wholly-owned unit American Railcar Leasing to SMBC Rail Services
* Neither sale nor option are subject to any financing
condition.
