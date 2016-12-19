BRIEF-DREAM OFFICE REIT TO SELL PORTFOLIO OF 12 PROPERTIES IN ALBERTA
ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL A PORTFOLIO OF 12 PROPERTIES IN ALBERTA FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $200 MILLION
Dec 19 Harris And Harris Group Inc :
* Harris & Harris Group announces the payoff of its outstanding credit facility from ORIX Corporate Capital
* Balance sheet is now free of any debt obligations
Balance sheet is now free of any debt obligations

Funds used to pay off obligations were from an investment that was sold during Q4 generating a gain on invested capital
Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and earnings on Tuesday, but last year delivered fewer-than-forecast F-35 jets, the program that President Donald Trump has criticized program as too expensive.
Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.25pct