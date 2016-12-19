Dec 19 Vitro S.A.B. -
* Vitro to acquire PGW's original equipment automotive glass
business from LKQ
* VITRO S.A.B.- Deal will be funded with US$80 million cash
and a US$230 million loan from BBVA Bancomer which was
simultaneously signed with this agreement
* VITRO, S.A.B. de C.V. - Total consideration of
approximately US$310 million
* Vitro S.A.B.- As part of transaction,vitro will supply
LKQ's aftermarket glass distribution business with an already
agreed-upon volume
