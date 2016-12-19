UPDATE 1-Toshiba board to approve plans to split off chip business on Friday -source
* Move is part of measures to offset multi-billion dlr writedown
Dec 19 Neophotonics Corp :
* Transaction is valued at approximately $26.4 million, inclusive of post-closing payments under a transition services agreement
* Sees Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.08 to $0.00
* Neophotonics also announced an updated outlook for Q4 ending Dec. 31, 2016
* Neophotonics - assets to be sold include intellectual property, inventory and fixed assets for neophotonics' PON products including GPON and GEPON transceiver products
* Sees Q4'16 revenue $105 million to $109 million
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03 to $0.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $112.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Neophotonics announces definitive agreement to sell low speed transceiver business to Apat Optoelectronics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.