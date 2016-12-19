US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.25pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Dec 19 Resolute Energy Corp -
* Says offering 3.80 million common shares
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay company's second lien secured term loan
* Also additional proceeds to be used to partially repay outstanding debt under company's revolving credit facility
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.
* Kroger co-pursuant to prospectus supplement dated Jan 17, co is issuing $1 billion of debt securities denominated 4.450% senior notes due 2047 - sec filing