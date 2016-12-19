Dec 19 TransAlta Corp :

* Confirming its 2016 outlook

* TransAlta Corp - corporation also expects to raise between $400 and $600 million of debt secured by portfolio of contracted assets in 2017

* Sees 2017 comparable EBITDA $1,025 million to $1,135 million

* TransAlta Corp sees 2017 fleet availability between 88% to 90%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view c$0.03, revenue view c$2.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TransAlta Corp - net debt at end of 2016 is expected to be in range of $3.9 billion to $4.0 billion

* TransAlta -expects to invest $200 to $250 million to complete construction of South Hedland and position co for success in growing its renewables platform in 2017

* TransAlta Corp sees 2017 sustaining capital $260 million to $280 million

* Sees 2017 comparable FFO $765 million to $855 million

* TransAlta -although Alberta power market is expected to remain over supplied in 2017, co expects to deliver comparable FCF in range of $300 million to $365 million

* TransAlta Corp announces 2017 outlook