UPDATE 1-Toshiba board to approve plans to split off chip business on Friday -source
* Move is part of measures to offset multi-billion dlr writedown
Dec 20 Tribune Media Co
* Company announces intention to repay debt and declare special dividend of approximately $500 million in Q1 of 2017
* Tribune Media Co - tribune media will retain its ownership of business-to-consumer websites, Covers.com and Prosportsdaily.com
* Tribune Media Co - plans to continue its existing $400 million share repurchase program
* Tribune Media expects to receive approximately $500 million in after-tax proceeds from transaction
* Special dividend would be paid from existing cash
* Tribune Media to sell Gracenote for $560 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.