BRIEF-CTI biopharma appoints Michael Metzger to board of directors
* CTI Biopharma appoints leading biopharma executive Michael Metzger to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Gramercy Property Trust
* Gramercy Property Trust reaffirms 2016 guidance and announces fiscal year 2017 earnings guidance
* Sees 2017 core FFO of $0.70 - $0.75 per common share
* FY2016 FFO per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees AFFO of $0.65 - $0.70 per common share in 2017
* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CTI Biopharma appoints leading biopharma executive Michael Metzger to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MTS Systems Corp says company reaffirms its preliminary financial results for fiscal 2016 that were initially provided by company on November 29, 2016
* Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation fourth quarter 2016 earnings increase to $0.13 per diluted share