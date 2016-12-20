BRIEF-Canadian National Railway reports Q4 earnings per share C$1.32
* CN reports record q4-2016 net income of c$1,018 million, with diluted earnings per share (eps) up 12 per cent to c$1.32 and up four per cent to c$1.23 on an adjusted basis (1)
Dec 20 General Mills Inc
* General Mills reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter results
* General Mills Inc says second-quarter net sales for General Mills' U.S. retail segment totaled $2.52 billion, down 9 percent from prior year
* General Mills Inc says currency translation is now expected to reduce full-year adjusted diluted EPS by 1 cent in 2017
* Says company now expects free cash flow to increase at a high single-digit rate in 2017
* Says qtrly U.S. retail segment operating profit increased 2 percent, primarily driven by benefits from cost savings initiatives
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.09, revenue view $16.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Second-Quarter net sales for General Mills' international segment totaled $1.10 billion, down 5 percent from prior year
* 2017 organic net sales growth now expected to decline between 3 and 4 percent, below previous range of flat to down 2 percent
* Says constant-currency total segment operating profit is now expected to increase 2 to 4 percent in 2017
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.85 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.80
* Q2 sales $4.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.23 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
