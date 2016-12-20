Dec 20 NGL Energy Partners Lp

* NGL Energy Partners LP to acquire certain assets from Murphy Energy Corporation

* Combined purchase price of assets is approximately $51 million and is expected to close in January 2017

* NGL Energy Partners LP says transaction was approved by United States Bankruptcy Court as high bidder for certain assets of Murphy Energy Corporation

* NGL Energy Partners LP says assets include Port Hudson, Louisiana terminal and Kingfisher, Oklahoma facility