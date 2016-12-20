Dec 20 Blackberry Ltd:
* Blackberry reports record GAAP gross margin of 67%, driven
by growth in software and services revenue
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.22
* Q3 revenue $301 million versus I/B/E/S view $331.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Company raises full year non-GAAP EPS outlook
* Blackberry Ltd - total cash, cash equivalents, short-term
and long-term investments was approximately $1.6 billion as of
November 30, 2016
* Qtrly non-GAAP total revenue of $301 million
* Blackberry ltd - q3 GAAP gross margin 67 percent versus
29.3 percent in q2
* Now expect to achieve non-GAAP EPS profitability for full
year, up from a prior range of breakeven to a five cent loss.
* Blackberry- non-GAAP revenue breakdown for quarter was
about 55% for software & services, 22% for service access fees,
23% for mobility solutions segment
* Q3 GAAP revenue $ 289 million versus $548 million
* Qtrly non-GAAP company total software and services
revenues of $172 million
* Remain on track to deliver 30 percent growth in company
total software and services revenues for full fiscal year
* Anticipate breakeven non-GAAP EPS and approximately
breakeven free cash flow in q4
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
