* Q2 Olive Garden sales $ 915.0 million versus $892.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.64

* Quarter same-restaurant sales increased 1.7 pct for quarter

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.93, revenue view $7.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Darden Restaurants Inc says Q2 same-restaurant sales for Olive Garden rose 2.6 percent

* There is now approximately $485 million remaining under current repurchase authorization

* Sees 2017 same-restaurant sales of approximately 1.0 pct to 2.0 pct

* Darden Restaurants reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results and reaffirms earnings outlook for the full fiscal year

* Q2 sales $1.64 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.65 billion

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.87 to $3.97