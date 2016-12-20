Dec 20 Darden Restaurants Inc
* Q2 Olive Garden sales $ 915.0 million versus $892.3
million
* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.64
* Quarter same-restaurant sales increased 1.7 pct for
quarter
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.93, revenue view $7.09
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Darden Restaurants Inc says Q2 same-restaurant sales for
Olive Garden rose 2.6 percent
* There is now approximately $485 million remaining under
current repurchase authorization
* Sees 2017 same-restaurant sales of approximately 1.0 pct
to 2.0 pct
* Darden Restaurants reports fiscal 2017 second quarter
results and reaffirms earnings outlook for the full fiscal year
* Q2 sales $1.64 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.65 billion
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.87 to $3.97
