BRIEF-PVH Corp to buy Tommy Hilfiger Men's Tailored Clothing Business for North America from Marcraft
Dec 20 Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc
* Imvescor Restaurant Group to acquire Ben & Florentine
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - asset transaction with total consideration of approximately $17.7 million payable
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc says expect this transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings, while creating a new growth oriented brand
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - deal also includes an additional earn-out payment of up to $7.3 million payable in Q1 of 2018
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - intends to finance acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and its existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
