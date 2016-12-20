BRIEF-Halcon Resources enters into an agreement with Samson Exploration for total price of $705 mln
* On Jan 18, unit entered into purchase and sale agreement with Samson Exploration for total purchase price of $705.0 million - SEC filing
Dec 20 Ingredion Inc:
* Ingredion to acquire TIC Gums; expands Ingredion's customer base, specialty portfolio and texture expertise
* Ingredion - expects to fund $400 million cash transaction with available cash and short-term credit
* Transaction is expected to be $0.04 - $0.05 accretive to adjusted EPS in first year
* Acquisition has been approved by Ingredion's board of directors and stockholders of TIC Gums Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On Jan 18, unit entered into purchase and sale agreement with Samson Exploration for total purchase price of $705.0 million - SEC filing
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jan 24 Plains All American Pipeline LP said it would buy a crude oil gathering system in the Permian Basin for about $1.22 billion, bolstering its presence in the top U.S. oil field.