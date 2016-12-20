Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 25
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Dec 20 TerraVia Holdings Inc -
* Decision to suspend supply is based on "high level of concern" that soylent's actions in addressing its issues with powder 1.6
* Made decision to suspend supply to soylent of all its ingredients, effective immediately
* TerraVia suspends supply to Soylent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
* Educational Development Corporation announces third quarter financial results for quarter ended november 30, 2016
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date