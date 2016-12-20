BRIEF-PVH Corp to buy Tommy Hilfiger Men's Tailored Clothing Business for North America from Marcraft
* PVH Corp. to acquire tommy hilfiger men's tailored clothing business for north america from marcraft
Dec 20 Fred's Inc
* Fred's Pharmacy agrees to acquire 865 Rite Aid stores
* Deal for $950 million in cash
* Fred's Inc - upon completion of acquisition, company will operate acquired stores and will retain Rite Aid banner through a 24-month transition
* Closing of transaction is expected to take several months after walgreens boots alliance's proposed acquisition of Rite Aid is completed
* Fred's Inc says has received financing commitments to fund purchase price
* Expects that acquired stores would be accretive to earnings and generate substantial cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PVH Corp. to acquire tommy hilfiger men's tailored clothing business for north america from marcraft
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
Jan 24 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc