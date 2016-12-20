BRIEF-Texas Instruments says hopeful for some tax relief out of Washington
* Texas Instruments Inc - inventory in the quarter was even compared to a year ago - Conf Call
Dec 20 Flotek Industries Inc :
* Flotek Industries - expects total energy chemistry segment gross margins for Q4 to decline modestly, likely to 38-40% range, from Q3 level of 40.4%
* Flotek Industries Inc - consumer and industrial chemistry segment revenues to decline by $2.5-$3.5 million in q4 when compared to Q3 results
* Expects Q4 total energy chemistry segment revenues to increase by 10-15% when compared to q3, 2016 results
* Flotek Industries, Inc provides interim update on fourth quarter operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, Jan 24 U.S. regulators under the new presidential administration have instituted a freeze on rules key to the country's farm belt, agricultural groups said on Tuesday, heightening uncertainty for some of the regions that helped propel Donald Trump into office.
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates, buoyed by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.