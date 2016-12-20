Dec 20 Flotek Industries Inc :

* Flotek Industries - expects total energy chemistry segment gross margins for Q4 to decline modestly, likely to 38-40% range, from Q3 level of 40.4%

* Flotek Industries Inc - consumer and industrial chemistry segment revenues to decline by $2.5-$3.5 million in q4 when compared to Q3 results

* Expects Q4 total energy chemistry segment revenues to increase by 10-15% when compared to q3, 2016 results

* Flotek Industries, Inc provides interim update on fourth quarter operations