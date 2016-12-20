Dec 20 Kandi Technologies Group Inc
* Re-Calculation is result of certain complications in jv
company's advanced reusable battery exchange model
* Kandi technologies group - according to final results,
government will re-calculate subsidy payments for evs that were
manufactured during 2013-2014 period
* Kandi technologies - jv company has made modifications to
its battery exchange model and has obtained government approval
in february of 2016
* Kandi technologies group - applying 2016 guidelines for
evs from 2013 to 2014, jv co estimates need to write off about
$6.6 million of recorded account receivables
* Evs that were manufactured in 2015 and 2016 remain
eligible for same amount of government subsidies
* Kandi technologies group - jv co incurred roughly $6.6
million in lost subsidies which converts into $3.3 million
losses to kandi on equity method of accounting basis
* The final results of government subsidy review related to
kandi's jv company released
