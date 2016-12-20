Dec 20 Astoria Financial Corp
* New york community bancorp, inc. And astoria financial
corporation announce the termination of their definitive merger
agreement effective january 1, 2017
* Boards have mutually agreed not to extend companies'
definitive merger agreement, and to terminate agreement
effective jan 1, 2017
