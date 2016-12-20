Dec 20 Discovery Air Inc :
* Discovery Air - all borrowings under facility secured,
bear interest at 12% per annum payable on Feb 15, 2017,may 15,
2017 and mature on June 30, 2017
* Discovery Air Inc says all borrowings under revolving
credit facility are secured and will mature on June 30, 2017
* Discovery air inc says credit agreement provides a
revolving credit facility in aggregate principal amount of up to
$25 million
* Discovery Air - proceeds to be used to refinance existing
equipment loan in favor of corporation pursuant to credit
agreement dated march 30, 2016
* Discovery Air announces revolving credit facility from
Clairvest
