Dec 20 Carnival Corp :
* Carnival Corp says as a result of higher fuel prices,
forecasted fuel costs for 2017 are expected to increase about
$200 million compared to prior year
* Carnival - net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in
constant currency for Q1 are expected to be higher by about 1.5
to 2.5 percent compared to prior year
* Carnival Corp says expects full year 2017 net revenue
yields in constant currency to be up approximately 2.5 percent
compared to prior year
* Carnival Corp - Q1 constant currency net revenue yields
are expected to be up approximately 1.5 to 2.5 percent compared
to prior year
* Qtrly total revenue $ 3,935 million versus $ 3,711 million
* Carnival Corp -expects full year net cruise costs
excluding fuel per albd in constant currency to be up
approximately 1.0 percent compared to prior year
* Carnival corporation & plc reports record full year and
record fourth quarter earnings
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.83
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 to $0.35
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.30 to $3.60
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 2.5 percent
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
