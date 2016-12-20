Dec 20 Carnival Corp :

* Carnival Corp says as a result of higher fuel prices, forecasted fuel costs for 2017 are expected to increase about $200 million compared to prior year

* Carnival - net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency for Q1 are expected to be higher by about 1.5 to 2.5 percent compared to prior year

* Carnival Corp says expects full year 2017 net revenue yields in constant currency to be up approximately 2.5 percent compared to prior year

* Carnival Corp - Q1 constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be up approximately 1.5 to 2.5 percent compared to prior year

* Qtrly total revenue $ 3,935 million versus $ 3,711 million

* Carnival Corp -expects full year net cruise costs excluding fuel per albd in constant currency to be up approximately 1.0 percent compared to prior year

* Carnival corporation & plc reports record full year and record fourth quarter earnings

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.83

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 to $0.35

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.30 to $3.60

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 2.5 percent

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.67