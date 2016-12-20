Dec 20 KLR Energy Acquisition Corp :

* KLR Energy Acquisition Corp - in connection deal, certain institutional investors will purchase $75 million of Rosehill Resources series a preferred stock

* KLR Energy is expected to retain a significant equity stake in rosehill resources

* KLR will have two representatives on Rosehill Resources' board of directors

* Transaction was unanimously approved by respective boards of directors of companies

* KLR Energy Acquisition Corp - Rosehill resources expects to have $117 million of projected liquidity to fund its development plan

* KLR Energy Acquisition-addition Rosemore, Inc and KLR energy's sponsor agreed to purchase up to $20 million of series a preferred stock or class a stock

* KLR Energy Acquisition-proceeds of private placements, backstop by Rosemore, KLR Energy's sponsor to fund cash consideration to effect business combination

* KLR Energy Acquisition Corp - proceeds of private placement will be used to fund cash portion of consideration required to effect deal

* Tema's management team will run Rosehill Resources post-transaction

* J. A. Townsend, president of Tema, will serve as chief executive officer of Rosehill Resources

* Press release - KLR Energy Acquisition Corp and Tema Oil And Gas Company to combine to form Rosehill Resources, a pure-play Delaware basin company