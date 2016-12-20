Plains All American Pipeline to buy gathering system in Permian Basin
Jan 24 Plains All American Pipeline LP said on Tuesday it bought a crude oil gathering system in the Permian Basin for about $1.2 billion.
Dec 20 KLR Energy Acquisition Corp :
* KLR Energy Acquisition Corp - in connection deal, certain institutional investors will purchase $75 million of Rosehill Resources series a preferred stock
* KLR Energy is expected to retain a significant equity stake in rosehill resources
* KLR will have two representatives on Rosehill Resources' board of directors
* Transaction was unanimously approved by respective boards of directors of companies
* KLR Energy Acquisition Corp - Rosehill resources expects to have $117 million of projected liquidity to fund its development plan
* KLR Energy Acquisition-addition Rosemore, Inc and KLR energy's sponsor agreed to purchase up to $20 million of series a preferred stock or class a stock
* KLR Energy Acquisition-proceeds of private placements, backstop by Rosemore, KLR Energy's sponsor to fund cash consideration to effect business combination
* KLR Energy Acquisition Corp - proceeds of private placement will be used to fund cash portion of consideration required to effect deal
* Tema's management team will run Rosehill Resources post-transaction
* J. A. Townsend, president of Tema, will serve as chief executive officer of Rosehill Resources
* Press release - KLR Energy Acquisition Corp and Tema Oil And Gas Company to combine to form Rosehill Resources, a pure-play Delaware basin company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million