BRIEF-Bruker acquires Nanoindenting Leader Hysitron
Dec 20 Agilent Technologies Inc :
* Agilent Technologies Inc - Agilent is acquiring Multiplicom for approximately EUR68 million in cash
* Agilent Technologies Inc - acquisition is expected to be completed by mid-January
* Agilent Technologies to acquire Multiplicom N.V., a leading European diagnostics company with state-of-the-art genetic testing technology and products
FRANKFURT, Jan 23 Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, has attracted interest from private equity groups including KKR and CVC for a 20 percent stake in its core business, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.