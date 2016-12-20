Dec 20 Agilent Technologies Inc :

* Agilent Technologies Inc - Agilent is acquiring Multiplicom for approximately EUR68 million in cash

* Agilent Technologies Inc - acquisition is expected to be completed by mid-January

* Agilent Technologies to acquire Multiplicom N.V., a leading European diagnostics company with state-of-the-art genetic testing technology and products

* Agilent Technologies to acquire Multiplicom N.V., a leading European diagnostics company with state-of-the-art genetic testing technology and products