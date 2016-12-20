Dec 20 Harris And Harris Group Inc :
* Harris and Harris Group Inc - are recommending separation
of Harris & Harris Group, currently a business development co
into two distinct entities
* Currently aim to implement this restructuring during q2 of
2017
* First entity will be a registered closed-end fund named
180 degree capital corp
* Harris and Harris Group Inc says propose to manage assets
that are not core to business strategy of hale under name 180
degree Capital Corp
* Harris and Harris Group - second entity, Hale.Life Corp,
will be operating co focused exclusively on building a precision
health, medicine business
* Harris and Harris -180 will be led by Kevin Rendino,
current member of board, as CEO, and by Daniel Wolfe, current
president, cfo and cco, who will serve in same roles
