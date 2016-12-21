PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 26
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 21 Stanley Black & Decker Inc :
* Stanley Black & Decker - remaining part of mechanical security businesses, Sargent and Greenleaf (LTM revenues of about $50 million), was not included in sale
* Stanley Black & Decker - also announced that it intends to retain for long-term its commercial electronic security and automatic doors businesses
* Stanley Black & Decker reaches agreement to sell majority of its mechanical security businesses to dormakaba for $725 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly results that matched analysts' estimates, as it added more smartphone customers in a saturated wireless market, and said it was confident its deal to buy Time Warner Inc would be approved.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's decision to acquire software startup AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, nearly double the private-market valuation, reflects Cisco's struggles in building its software business, according to company financial reports and internal documents.