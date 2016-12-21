BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Dec 21 Exelixis Inc
* Press release - Exelixis and Ipsen amend exclusive licensing agreement for the commercialization and development of cabozantinib to include canada
* Exelixis - Amendment enhances productive year with Cabometyx regulatory approvals and commercial launches in United States and European Union
* Says Exelixis to receive $10 million upfront payment, with subsequent regulatory and commercial milestones
* Says Ipsen is currently initiating launch of Cabometyx in EU
* Says regulatory filing in canada is expected in 2017, with regulatory approval anticipated in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.