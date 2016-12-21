Dec 21 Exelixis Inc

* Press release - Exelixis and Ipsen amend exclusive licensing agreement for the commercialization and development of cabozantinib to include canada

* Exelixis - Amendment enhances productive year with Cabometyx regulatory approvals and commercial launches in United States and European Union

* Says Exelixis to receive $10 million upfront payment, with subsequent regulatory and commercial milestones

* Says Ipsen is currently initiating launch of Cabometyx in EU

* Says regulatory filing in canada is expected in 2017, with regulatory approval anticipated in early 2018