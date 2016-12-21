BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Dec 21 Kiadis Pharma Nv :
* Kiadis Pharma provides update on second dose trial (CR-AIR-008) with ATIR101
* No patient suffered from grade III/IV graft-versus-host-disease (GVHD) upon infusion of first dose
* Company will continue its CR-AIR-008 trial, treating patients with a single dose of ATIR101 according to recommendation of independent data monitoring committee
* In Phase II trial safety and efficacy of a second dose of ATIR101 is being tested in patients to investigate product flexibility in administering a further dose of ATIR101
* Fifteen patients have been recruited into trial to date of which ten have received one or two doses of ATIR101 after their haploidentical stem cell transplantation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.