Dec 21 Coca-cola Co :

* Coca-Cola Co - co, Anheuser-Busch Inbev have reached agreement regarding transition of Ab Inbev's 54.5% equity stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa for $3.15 billion, after customary adjustments

* Coca-Cola co - cos reached agreement in for co to acquire Ab Inbev's interest in bottling operations in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, El Salvador, Honduras for an undisclosed amount

* Says plans to hold all of these territories temporarily until they can be refranchised to other partners

* Press release - the coca-cola company and Anheuser-Busch Inbev reach agreement regarding coca-cola beverages Africa