BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Dec 21 Coca-cola Co :
* Coca-Cola Co - co, Anheuser-Busch Inbev have reached agreement regarding transition of Ab Inbev's 54.5% equity stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa for $3.15 billion, after customary adjustments
* Coca-Cola co - cos reached agreement in for co to acquire Ab Inbev's interest in bottling operations in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, El Salvador, Honduras for an undisclosed amount
* Says plans to hold all of these territories temporarily until they can be refranchised to other partners
* Press release - the coca-cola company and Anheuser-Busch Inbev reach agreement regarding coca-cola beverages Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri