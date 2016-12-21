BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Dec 21 Jaguar Mining Inc
* 2017 gold production of 100,000 - 110,000 ounces, up approximately 10% compared to 2016 guidance
* Jaguar Mining Inc - Sees 2017 growth exploration investment (core operating assets) of $7.5 million - $8.0 million
* Jaguar announces gold production increase in 2017 and provides update on growth exploration pipeline initiative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.