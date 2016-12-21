BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Dec 21 SORL Auto Parts Inc
* Sees net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $15.4 million from $14.5 million for 2016
* SORL Auto Parts Inc says increased guidance for fiscal 2016 year to net sales of approximately $269 million from $255 million
* SORL increases guidance for the 2016 fiscal year
* Sees FY 2016 sales about $269 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.