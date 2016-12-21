Dec 21 SORL Auto Parts Inc

* Sees net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $15.4 million from $14.5 million for 2016

* SORL Auto Parts Inc says increased guidance for fiscal 2016 year to net sales of approximately $269 million from $255 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales about $269 million