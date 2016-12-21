Dec 21 Lindsay Corp -

* As agricultural down cycle extends, weakness in demand for irrigation equipment is expected to continue"

* Backlog of unshipped orders at November 30, 2016 was $55.9 million compared with $61.9 million at november 30, 2015

* Lindsay corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $110.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $119 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: