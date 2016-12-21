BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Dec 21 Lindsay Corp -
* As agricultural down cycle extends, weakness in demand for irrigation equipment is expected to continue"
* Backlog of unshipped orders at November 30, 2016 was $55.9 million compared with $61.9 million at november 30, 2015
* Lindsay corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue $110.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $119 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.