BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
Dec 21 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc says now plans to provide results of ongoing strategic pipeline review in January
* There were no new or unexpected safety concerns
* Merrimack - Decision to stop trial was made following DSMB's opinion that continuing would be unlikely to demonstrate benefit over comparator treatments
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc says both treatment and control arms were found to have shorter than expected median progression free survival
* Merrimack stops the Phase 2 Hermione trial of MM-302 in Her2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.