BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
Dec 21 Accenture Plc
* Accenture reports strong first-quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.58
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.64 to $5.87
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $8.15 billion to $8.4 billion
* Q1 revenue $8.52 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.59 billion
* Consulting net revenues for quarter were $4.59 billion, an increase of 6 percent in U.S. dollars and 7 percent in local currency
* Accenture PLC - expect operating margin for full fiscal year to be in range of 14.7 percent to 14.9 percent
* Qtrly new bookings are $8.3 billion, with consulting bookings of $4.9 billion and outsourcing bookings of $3.4 billion
* Accenture - business outlook for 2017 now assumes that foreign-exchange impact on its results in U.S. dollars will be negative 2 percent
* Accenture confirms outlook for full-year revenue growth, operating margin, free cash flow and tax rate
* Qtrly outsourcing net revenues were $3.92 billion, an increase of 7 percent in both U.S. dollars and local currency
* Accenture PLC - for fiscal 2017, company continues to expect operating cash flow to be in range of $4.6 billion to $4.9 billion
* Gross margin for quarter was 32.1 percent, compared with 32.0 percent for Q1 last year
* Accenture PLC - total remaining share repurchase authority at nov. 30, 2016 was approximately $4.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.