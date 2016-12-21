Dec 21 Guyana Goldfields Inc
* Guyana Goldfields Inc successfully completes debt
restructuring
* Guyana Goldfields Inc says reduced its debt by 50% to $80
million over course of 2016 and is expected to end year with a
cash balance of $64 million
* Guyana Goldfields says estimates annual cost savings of
new operating facility will amount to approximately $4.5 million
per year over course of new facility
* Guyana Goldfields says upon completion of restructuring,
one-time, non-cash charge of $8 million will be applied to fully
expense deferred financing costs in Q4
* Charge expected to adversely affect that quarters earnings
per share with no effect on cash flow
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: