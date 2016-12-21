Dec 21 Actuant Corp:
* Actuant reports first quarter results; updates fiscal 2017
guidance
* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.08 to $0.13
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 excluding items
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Sees Q2 sales $250 million to $260 million
* Q1 sales $266 million versus I/B/E/S view $267.9 million
* Reaffirms FY earnings per share view $1.10 to $1.30
excluding items
* Sees FY sales $1.075 billion to $1.125 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Restructuring activities related to facility
consolidations and staffing reductions remain on track
* On track to meet financial commitments for fiscal year
* "identified and are pursuing further actions which should
reduce our income tax expense"
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $250.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.06, revenue view $1.10
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
