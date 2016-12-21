Dec 21 Paychex Inc -

* Q2 payroll service revenue increased 3% to $440.9 million.

* Q2 human resource services revenue increased 12% to $319.1 million.

* Sees 2017 payroll service revenue is anticipated to increase in range of 3% to 4%;

* Q2 total service revenue increased 7% to $760.0 million.

* Sees 2017 net income (gaap basis) is anticipated to increase approximately 7%

* Paychex inc says 2017 adjusted net income (non-gaap) is anticipated to increase approximately 8%

* Q2 earnings per share $0.56

* Q2 revenue $771.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $782.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S